Aid official: Thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran

By AMIR VAHDAT

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A top aid official says thousands of Afghan refugees are fleeing the Taliban into neighboring Iran every day and the trend could eventually become a crisis for Europe. Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, visited refugees this week around Kerman province in eastern Iran close to the Afghanistan border. He warned that Europe could be affected if the influx into Iran continues. Speaking to The Associated Press in the capital Tehran on Wednesday at the end of his trip, Egeland said more needs to be done to provide hope, food and care for Afghans fleeing the Taliban.