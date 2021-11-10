California governor puzzled by reaction to his absence

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has defended his handling of a nearly two-week absence from public events with few details on his whereabouts. Newsom said Wednesday he was bewildered to see people posting on social media asking where he was while he was at his office in the state Capitol last week. Newsom did not hold any public events after he canceled his scheduled trip to an international climate conference and his office would not say where he was or what he was doing for much of that time. Newsom said the bigger problem is misinformation campaigns on social media.