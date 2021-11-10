Gerrymandering surges as states redraw maps for House seats
By DAVID A. LIEB and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
Gerrymandering is surging in states where legislatures are in charge of redrawing voting districts used to elect members of Congress. A new map passed by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature could net several new seats for the GOP — providing a big boost in the party’s quest to retake the U.S. House next year. But that could be canceled out in Illinois, where Democrats who control the legislature adopted a new map designed to elect as many Democrats as possible. Lawmakers in other states also have been using 2020 census data to draw districts beneficial to their own parties.
Comments