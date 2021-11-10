Israel readying for possible Iran conflict, officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Top Israeli defense officials say the country is preparing for the possibility of an armed conflict with regional arch-rival Iran and its proxies. Israeli army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Tuesday that the Israeli military was “speeding up the operational plans and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear military threat.” Israel considers Iran an existential threat, and has warned that it would act with military force if needed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was “working all the time to prevent war.”