Jury rejects fragrance company’s lawsuit against Jay-Z

NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company’s lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, have both been rejected. A jury has found that neither side had proven its claims. Parlux Fragrances had filed the suit in January 2016, saying the rapper had not fulfilled promotional obligations connected to the 2013 launch of the “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand. The rapper filed a countersuit saying Parlux had breached its contract by failing to pay him royalties he was owed. The case had gone to trial last month, with the hip-hop superstar taking the stand.