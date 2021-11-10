Man charged in TikTok rescue has charge upped to kidnapping

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The charge against a 61-year-old man accused of holding a 16-year-old girl captive until a driver on a Kentucky interstate noticed her using a distress signal made popular on TikTok has been increased to kidnapping. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Laurel District Judge John Paul Chappell approved a prosecutor’s request Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for James Herbert Brick, of Cherokee, North Carolina, who was originally charged with unlawful imprisonment. The move came after police testified at the hearing that Brick threatened to kill the girl’s dog if she tried to get away. The public defender’s office is representing Brick and declined to comment.