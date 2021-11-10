Testimony ends in Missouri man’s trial in wife’s death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Testimony has ended in the trial of a Missouri man accused of killing his wife two years ago. Joseph Elledge testified for the second day Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. On Tuesday, Elledge acknowledged that he buried his wife’s body but said her death was accidental. During cross-examination Wednesday, Elledge said he became angry while giving Ji a massage on Oct. 8, 2019. Prosecutors asked him several times if he jumped on Ji’s back or strangled her but he denied hurting her during that argument. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday morning.