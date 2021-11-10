UN slaps sanctions on three leading Houthi rebels in Yemen

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has slapped sanctions on three Houthi rebels linked to cross-border attacks from Yemen into Saudi Arabia and to fighting in the government’s last stronghold in the country’s north. The United Kingdom said Wednesday it proposed the sanctions because the Saudi attacks have killed and wounded civilians and because the Houthi offense in the central desert city of Marib has sought to cut off access to humanitarian aid. Added to the U.N. sanctions blacklist are Houthi chief of general staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, assistant defense minister Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al Shaer, and Yusuf Al-Madani, a prominent leader of Houthi forces.