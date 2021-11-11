Attorney: No more `Black pastors’ in court for Arbery case

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of three white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia says he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom. Attorney Kevin Gough made the comment to the trial judge Thursday, a day after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat in back of the courtroom with Arbery’s parents. Gough said he feared Sharpton’s presence could influence the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said he barely noticed Sharpton in court. Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder in Arbery’s death last year. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after being spotted running in their neighborhood.