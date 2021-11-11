Black officer target of chief’s KKK note files complaint

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

A Black police officer has filed a discrimination charge against an Ohio department whose chief was seen in a surveillance video this summer putting a note saying “Ku Klux Klan” on the officer’s jacket. Attorneys for the officer said Thursday that this wasn’t the first time the police chief had mocked the race, gender and religion of his employees. Sheffield Lake’s police chief resigned in June just days after the video came out. The officer targeted by the note joined the department a year ago and was the first Black officer in its history. He said what happened was offensive and humiliating.