Human rights group questions fair elections in Libya

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group is questioning whether of Libyan authorities can to hold free and fair elections as long as the rule of law, justice and respect of human rights remain absent. Human Rights Watch’s statement on Thursday came on the eve of an international conference on Libya in Paris where world leaders and Libya’s neighbors are set to push for holding elections as scheduled Dec. 24. HRW criticized what it says are Libya’s restrictive laws that undermine freedom of speech and association, as well as the presence of armed groups that are accused of intimidating, attacking and detaining journalists and political activists.