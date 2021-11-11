Skip to Content
AP National News
Ruggs lawyers: Witness says firefighting slow in fatal crash

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Ruggs’ lawyers are telling a judge they found a witness who says firefighters were slow to extinguish a vehicle fire sparked by a deadly crash that authorities blame on former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Prosecutors allege Ruggs was driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph before the crash. Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld filed documents Wednesday seeking Clark County Fire Department records about the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash and fire. Tina Tintor’s funeral is Thursday at a Serbian Orthodox church. The Raiders have dropped Ruggs from the team. He’s on house arrest with strict conditions.

