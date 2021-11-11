Sweden charges 2 oil executives for war crimes in Sudan

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has charged two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company for complicity in war crimes with the former government in Sudan. Prosecutors say the executives are suspected of having “a decisive influence” on the business of Stockholm-based Lundin Oil AB in Sudan between 1999 and 2003, including in the company’s dealings with the military. From 1983 to 2005, Sudan was torn apart by a civil war between the Muslim-dominated north and Christian south. A separate conflict in Darfur began in 2003. Thousands of people were killed and nearly 200,000 displaced.