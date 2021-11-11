Texas man gets 37 years for murdering transgender woman

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 37 years in prison for strangling a transgender woman to death in 2019 and dumping her body in a lake. The Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Alvarado a day after finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey in June 2019. Alvarado had testified that he took the Dallas woman to White Rock Lake for sex but ordered her from his sport utility vehicle upon discovering her biological sex. He claimed Lindsey then attacked him, so he strangled her with his belt in self-defense.