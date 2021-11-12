Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a roadside bomb has exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan, killing two police. The district police chief says the constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in Saturday’s attack is under way. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in a northwestern province. Bajur district served as a sanctuary for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The group is currently in peace talks with the government.