Rested negotiators hope to take climate talks over the line

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators are streaming into the venue for the U.N. climate talks, hoping that a good night’s sleep will help them seal a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world’s efforts to tackle global warming. British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow broke with the habit of previous talks by telling negotiators from almost 200 nations late Friday to go and get some rest, rather than power through the night. Countries remained divided on three main topics: financial aid for poor nations; including mention of a coal phaseout and an end to fossil fuel subsidies generally in the final agreement; and the question of how soon nations have to come back with new targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.