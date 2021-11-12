‘Separate but equal’ ruling namesake Plessy up for pardon
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling, is being considered for a posthumous pardon. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Creole man of color is on the Louisiana Board of Pardon’s docket for a 9 a.m. hearing Friday. The panel will weigh whether to clear Plessy’s name, a move that would ultimately need to be approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Plessy was arrested in 1892 for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans. He pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act after the Supreme Court’s ruling and died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.
