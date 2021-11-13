Bulgarians vote in third election round as infections surge

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises. Analysts predict a low turnout due to people’s concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a sluggish vaccine uptake and political apathy after two inconclusive elections. In Sunday’s presidential election, a total of 23 candidates are running for the largely ceremonial post, with incumbent Rumen Radev tipped to have good chances to win a second five-year term.