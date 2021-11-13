History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican lieutenant governor-elect says she’s eager to get to work after a history-making campaign. Winsome Sears became the first Black woman to win statewide office in Virginia after defeating Democrat Hala Ayala as part of a GOP sweep in this month’s election. Sears made a name for herself on the campaign stump with a speaking style that highlighted her authenticity. When she takes office in January, attention will focus on her role as a tie-breaking role in the state Senate. Democrats hold a slim 21-19 advantage in the chamber, giving Sears an opportunity to cast the deciding vote on key legislation if the GOP can pick off a single Democrat.