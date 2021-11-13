Japan’s former princess leaves for US with commoner husband

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up the throne to marry her commoner college sweetheart has left for New York, as the couple pursues happiness as newlyweds and leaves behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, as they boarded their plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda airport was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters. Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University, has a job at a New York law firm. Other princesses have married commoners and left the palace, but Mako is the first to have drawn such a public outcry, including a frenzied reaction on social media and in local tabloids.