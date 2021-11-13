John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A man who was wrongly convicted with boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in a triple murder case has died. John Artis was 75. He died Nov. 7 of a gastric aneurysm at his home in Hampton, Virginia. His friend, Fred Hogan, confirmed his death. Artis and Carter were convicted in a 1966 slaying at a bar in Paterson, New Jersey. After years of appeals and advocacy by boxing great Muhammad Ali and other celebrities, the men were released. Hogan said Artis moved back to Virginia, where he was born and spent part of his childhood. He counseled inmates at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center in Virginia.