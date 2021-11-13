Skip to Content
Police: India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in border state

By WASBIR HUSSAIN
Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say at least five Indian soldiers and two civilians have been killed in an ambush by suspected rebels in the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar. A police officer says rebels on Saturday ambushed a convoy of India’s paramilitary soldiers who were on their way to inspect a village. The dead include a colonel, his wife and his son. Security reinforcements have been rushed to the area and launched a search for the rebels. Manipur is plagued by a decades-old insurgency that seeks a separate homeland for its ethnic and tribal population. Nearly 20 rebel groups are active in the remote state, which is expected to go to polls early next year.

