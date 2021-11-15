EU eyes sanctions in Mali, and against Russian mercenaries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is planning to take action against anyone delaying Mali’s political transition. It’s also drawing up a list of sanctions to slap on Russian mercenaries that Mali’s government hired to fight extremists. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said foreign ministers agreed Monday to set up a system for imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Mali officials and organizations. Elections are due in Mali in February but the EU fears they will be delayed. Borrell says the ministers also gave the green light for officials to draw up a list of sanctions to impose on the Kremlin-backed private military company, Wagner Group.