Gov hopeful Cunningham would suspend South Carolina gas tax

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat seeking to become South Carolina’s next governor has a plan to suspend the state’s gas tax, easing the cost of pumping up as pandemic-related supply shortages drive gas prices nationally to record highs. Joe Cunningham previewed his proposal in an interview with The Associated Press. He would utilize a combination of federal relief aid and state budget surplus to keep tax-funded infrastructure projects on track. The plan would require approval from a Republican-controlled Legislature that’s technically out of session until January. Cunningham said his temporary halt could save South Carolina drivers about $5 for each fill up of a 20-gallon tank.