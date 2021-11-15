Police: Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by arson. Gregory Cash helps run the Garrard County Food Pantry that burned down on Sunday. Among the items lost were 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in the day before. He told WKYT-TV that the pantry feeds about 400 seniors and 800 families a month. He says they will rebuild. Lancaster Police Chief Rodney Kidd says police have arrested a woman who was seen on surveillance tape. Authorities say she admitted to starting the fire and has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.