Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia district attorney has pleaded guilty to several charges against him and agreed to resign from office. Mark Jones’ plea came as jurors were deliberating Monday after hearing evidence in the state’s case against him last week. Jones took office in January, overseeing the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit serving several counties in west Georgia. An indictment obtained by the state attorney general’s office in September accused Jones of Jones of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and influence the testimony of a crime victim.