Rights group: Settlers attack Palestinian farmers, 3 injured

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says Jewish settlers have attacked Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, injuring three people. Yesh Din says one of its researchers went along with more than a dozen Palestinian farmers to tend their land. The director of Yesh Din tweeted that settlers attacked the Palestinians with stones, clubs and pepper spray. He posted videos showing Monday’s confrontation and pictures of those who were injured. Rights groups say settlers attack Palestinian farmers on a near-daily basis, often as Israeli soldiers look on. The Israeli military says both sides were throwing stones and the Israelis were firing into the air before soldiers dispersed the crowds.