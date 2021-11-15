Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk is threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station and interrupting their work. The U.S. Space Command says it’s tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of a satellite breakup. There’s no immediate explanation for the space junk, but it gets uncomfortably close to the station on every passing orbit. Mission Control says the situation may continue for another couple days. The astronauts temporarily retreated into their docked capsules Monday, after first informed of the threat. Mission Control later had them closing the hatches between the space station compartments, as a safety precaution.