Vegas man to admit voting twice in November 2020 election

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas business executive whose voter fraud claim was featured by state Republicans in November 2020 as proof of tainted votes has agreed to plead guilty to voting more than once in the same election. According to a plea agreement filed Monday, Donald “Kirk” Hartle is expected to pay a $2,000 fine and receive the equivalent of one year of probation. He’s due Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas. Hartle had faced two felony charges alleging that he voted using his dead wife’s ballot. State and federal courts in Nevada and other states reviewed and dismissed dozens of voter fraud claims made by Republicans.