Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell but the Shanghai Composite rose. The talks between Biden and Xi appeared to signal a step in the right direction after relations dipped to their worst level in decades. But they did not yield any major steps toward resolving longstanding disputes over trade and other issues. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October.