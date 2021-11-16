Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States’ longstanding “One China” policy. But he also said Tuesday that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes it own decisions. White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their virtual meeting one day earlier. Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait. Biden on Tuesday sought to underscore his support for the Taiwan Relations Act that went into effect in 1979, legislation that shapes the parameters of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.