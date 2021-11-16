Bill Gates venture picks Wyoming city for sodium nuke plant
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A small city in the top U.S. coal-mining state of Wyoming will be home to a Bill Gates-backed experimental nuclear power project near a coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon. Officials with Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower announced Tuesday they will build the Natrium plant in Kemmerer, a southwestern Wyoming city of 2,600 people. A coal-fired power plant operated by PacifiCorp subsidiary Rocky Mountain Power is set to close in Kemmerer in 2025. Proponents of the project featuring a sodium-cooled fast reactor say it would perform better, be safer and cost less than traditional nuclear power. Others are skeptical, saying such reactors aren’t as safe or practical as claimed.
