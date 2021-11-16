Chile Senate rejects removing president in impeachment trial

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean Senate has rejected an opposition-initiated impeachment process to remove President Sebastián Piñera over allegations that he favored the sale of a family property that hinged on the government not declaring the land a nature reserve. The lower house approved the impeachment charges, setting up a trial in the 43-member Senate, where senators voted 24 in favor of removal, 18 against and one abstention Tuesday night. The total in favor was five votes short of the two-thirds support of 29 senators needed to oust the president. On a second charge accusing Piñera of compromising the nation’s honor, the vote was 22 in favor of removal, 20 against and one abstaining.