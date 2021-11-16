Coalition launched to provide school lunches to global needy

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over 60 governments and 50 U.N. agencies and organizations have joined forces to press for restoration of school lunches to all 388 million primary school children who were receiving lunch before the COVID-19 pandemic. They also will push for school meals to be started for the 73 million vulnerable youngsters who weren’t getting them before the coronavirus struck in early 2020. Led by France and Finland, the School Meals Coalition was officially launched at a U.N. event Tuesday with a longer-term goal of ensuring that every needy child in the world gets a nutritious school meal by 2030.