Greenpeace denounces France’s uranium exports to Russia

PARIS (AP) — Six Greenpeace activists have blocked a railroad in southern France in what they say is an attempt to prevent loads of reprocessed uranium from getting exported to Russia. The tracks the activists stood on Tuesday are located in the commune of Pierrelatte just outside a plant where radioactive material is processed and stored. Nuclear fuel cycle company Orano says Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom has a contract to buy 1,150 tons of reprocessed uranium that it plans to convert into nuclear fuel at its Seversk plant, in Siberia, and ultimately use in reactors to produce energy. Greenpeace objects what it described as a lack of transparency surrounding “what happens to nuclear waste once in Siberia.”