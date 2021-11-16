Iowa man found guilty in death of man whose body was burned

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year-old Iowa man has been found guilty in the death of a Black man whose body was found burning in a ditch last year. Steven Vogel, of Grinnell, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Prosecutors said he killed 44-year-old Michael Williams, whose body was found burning in September 2020 in a rural Jasper County ditch. Testimony during the trial indicated Vogel killed Williams because of a “love triangle” involving Vogel’s girlfriend. Three other people were charged in the case but Vogel was the only suspect charged with murder.