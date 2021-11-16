Japan, US set plans for talks on resolving tariffs dispute

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai and Japan’s trade minister have agreed to work to resolve a dispute over American tariffs on steel and aluminum. Tai and Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda met Wednesday for talks that followed a visit earlier in the week by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The two U.S. envoys are visiting the region in a first obvious push by the administration of President Joe Biden to soothe frictions left over from Donald Trump’s days in office. Trump imposed extra tariffs of 25% on imports of steel and 10% on imports of aluminum, citing a need to protect American industries.