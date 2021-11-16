New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday. The book published Tuesday delves into Amalia’s school life, her work at a beach bar, her love of horseback riding and her education plans. Amalia also reveals that she sometimes sees a mental health professional. Claudia de Breij, a popular writer, singer and comedian, wrote the book following a series of meetings with Amalia. The princess is the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s three daughters and first in line to the Dutch throne.