Q&A: Binance CEO on bubbles, meme coins and crypto’s swings

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, doesn’t try to explain why some cryptos started purely as a joke have surged so much in price. He also doesn’t want to say if that’s an indication of a dangerous bubble. But Changpeng Zhao does say that it shows the power of decentralization, which has underpinned the huge growth for crypto. Zhao spoke with The Associated Press recently after his company published 10 “fundamental rights” for crypto users that it wants to guide discusssions with regulators. Besides bubbles, he talked about which cryptocurrencies he owns and his promise to donate most of his wealth.