Strong sales, profit from Walmart on cusp of holiday season

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart delivered strong fiscal-third quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, offering encouraging signs for the crucial holiday shopping season that’s being challenged by snarled supply chains and rising costs. The company, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also raised its full-year earnings guidance Walmart is facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. It is also facing pressures from spiking inflation across all types of items, particularly food. Walmart is monitoring transit and port delays. The company is also chartering vessels for Walmart goods as it moves into the holiday shipping crunch.