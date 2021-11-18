Detective: ‘Tiger King’ star won’t talk about missing spouse

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A detective in Florida investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s second husband says that the “Tiger King” star has three times refused requests for interviews. He says the probe is ongoing. Cpl. Moises Garcia of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa on Thursday provided an update on the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance. It came as the second season of the Netflix documentary series was released. Lewis was a Tampa millionaire who vanished in 1997, leaving Baskin with dozens of big cats at their animal sanctuary. Baskin wrote on Reddit that she believed that Lewis took off in a small experimental airplane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.