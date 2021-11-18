Slain rapper Young Dolph left a lasting legacy in Memphis

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two days before he was gunned down while buying cookies at his favorite bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph visited a cancer center where a relative had received treatment. The 36-year-old who grew up on the Memphis streets was in town to hand out turkeys at a church and other locations the ahead of Thanksgiving. Return trips like this one had become common throughout his life, which ended Wednesday when he was shot inside a popular, family-owned bakery in Memphis. Authorities on Thursday released surveillance photos that show two men exiting a white Mercedes-Benz and shooting Young Dolph before fleeing. Police are still searching for the gunmen.