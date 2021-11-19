Attorney likens Arbery rally to `lynching’ of defendants

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A defense attorney in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death is likening a large courthouse rally supporting the slain Black man’s family to a “public lynching” of the white defendants. Attorney Kevin Gough made the comments in again seeking a mistrial Friday, telling the judge that outside parties have “infected” the case and made a fair trial impossible. The judge denied the request. Gough spoke the day after hundreds of Black pastors gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse to pray and rally. Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who took cellphone video of the February 2020 shooting. The pastors’ rally was organized in response to Gough’s comments last week that “Black pastors” should be barred from the courtroom.