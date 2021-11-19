Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three months after a damaging scandal forced the departure of its top leader, Time’s Up is announcing a “major reset,” pledging to rebuild from the ground up. The group also made public a report by an independent consultant which detailed structural flaws, muddled messaging, an unclear mission and a perception of political partisanship, among other things. Only a skeleton staff of three plus a board contingent of four members – including original member Ashley Judd – will remain past year’s end. Interim CEO Monifa Bandele is also departing. Her predecessor, Tina Tchen, resigned amid criticism that the group’s leaders advised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration after he was first accused of misconduct.