Feds confirm Project Veritas raids were part of theft probe

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have confirmed in a court filing Friday that FBI agents seized electronic devices from people connected with the conservative group Project Veritas as part of an investigation into interstate transportation of stolen property. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said previously that agents had searched his home and the homes of two others in connection with a criminal probe into how the group received a diary that purportedly belong to President Joe Biden’s youngest daughter. O’Keefe said Project Veritas got it from a whistleblower and didn’t know if it was stolen, or not.