Maine Democrat stands alone, again, in opposing Biden bill

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is bucking his party again, this time voting against an expansive social and environment bill. Golden was unrepentant after voting against the proposal Friday, blasting a late addition that he described as $280 billion tax break for millionaires. He says that stands against Democratic principles, adding that “the truth hurts.” This isn’t the first time Golden has stood alone among Democrats against one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. He was the sole Democrat to vote against the Biden administration’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief package in March. He owns that one, too, saying the spending proposal was “too big, too fast.”