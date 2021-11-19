US rests its case against fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. government rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, after spending more than two months trying to prove she bamboozled investors, patients and business partners into believing that her startup Theranos was about to reshape health care by using just a few drops for blood for tests that usually require vials of the stuff. The pivot point opens the door for Holmes and her team of lawyers to counter evidence that cast her as a greedy, fame-obsessed swindler. Holmes could take the stand to tell her side of the story and avoid a potential 20-year prison sentence, if convicted.