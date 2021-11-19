US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the Biden administration to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe. But a weak U.S. response could embolden Putin to take more aggressive steps against Ukraine as fears grow he could try to take more of its territory. And it could cause more political damage for President Joe Biden at a time his popularity is dropping.