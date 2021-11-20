Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say they’ve given the all-clear at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally went off in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta Police said no one was reported injured. Airport officials said the discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. Airport officials said neither passengers nor employees were in any danger. There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee.