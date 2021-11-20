Chileans vote in highly polarized presidential election

By EVA VERGARA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans head to the polls to elect the country’s next president following a polarizing campaign in which leading candidates vowed to chart a new direction in the region’s most economically advanced country. Polls consistently have favored former student protest leader Gabriel Boric and his iultra conservative candidate José Antonio Kast. But neither is expected to garner enough support to cross the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff next month. Whoever wins will take over a country in the grips of major change but uncertain of its future course after decades of centrist reforms that largely left untouched the economic model imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet.